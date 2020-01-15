unnamed.jpg

The Colorado Avalanche unveiled their uniform Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, for the upcoming Stadium Series game against the Los Angeles Kings. (Courtesy the Colorado Avalanche)

The Colorado Avalanche on Thursday unveiled a new uniform for its upcoming Stadium Series game against the Los Angeles Kings at the Air Force Academy.

The Avalanche's jersey draws inspiration from the Mile High State and gives a nod to the Air Force Academy's Cadet Chapel and Colorado's blue skies, eminent landscape and renowned landmarks, according to a news release from the NHL.

The Avalanche will face the Kings at Falcon Stadium at 6 p.m., Feb. 15.

A graphic inspired by the Colorado state flag also appears on the back neckline.

The jerseys will be available online and at the Pepsi Center gift shop starting Monday. 

Digital Director

Jerry has worked in several roles at The Gazette since joining the staff in August 1997. He's the Digital Director. Jerry is a native of North Dakota and went to college in Minnesota.

