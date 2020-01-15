The Colorado Avalanche on Thursday unveiled a new uniform for its upcoming Stadium Series game against the Los Angeles Kings at the Air Force Academy.
The Avalanche's jersey draws inspiration from the Mile High State and gives a nod to the Air Force Academy's Cadet Chapel and Colorado's blue skies, eminent landscape and renowned landmarks, according to a news release from the NHL.
The Avalanche will face the Kings at Falcon Stadium at 6 p.m., Feb. 15.
Available Monday.#NHLStadiumSeries #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/Z8CFUNTPDp— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 16, 2020
A graphic inspired by the Colorado state flag also appears on the back neckline.
The jerseys will be available online and at the Pepsi Center gift shop starting Monday.