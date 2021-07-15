The Colorado Avalanche made a deal with the Devils on Thursday afternoon, trading defenseman Ryan Graves to New Jersey for a forward and a draft pick.
Graves was considered a potential target for the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft July 21. In exchange, the Devils sent Colorado 23-year-old forward Mikhail Maltsev, who just completed his rookie season (6 goals, 3 assists in 33 games), and a second-round pick in the upcoming draft.
The Avalanche had traded their 2021 second-round pick to the New York Islanders as part of the deal for Devon Toews. They’re now set to pick four times (28th, 61st, 92nd and 220th overall) in the draft July 23-24.
Six-foot-five Graves, 26, added size to the Avalanche’s blue line and found a place on the second pairing during the most recent season, his third with the club. He led the NHL with a plus-40 rating in 2019-20, the best plus-minus rating by a defenseman since the team relocated.
Graves was drafted by the New York Rangers 110th overall in 2013 but made his debut with the Avalanche in 2018-19. He had 14 goals and 32 assists through 149 games with Colorado.
Maltsev (6-3, 198 pounds) played four games on loan to the KHL’s SKA St. Petersburg before joining New Jersey for training camp. He’s a former sixth-round Devils draft pick.