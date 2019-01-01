The National Hockey League on Tuesday announced that the Colorado Avalanche will host a Stadium Series outdoor game at the Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium.
The game is scheduled Feb. 15, 2020, against an opponent to be announced at a later date. This will be the first outdoor hockey game played at the academy.
The game is set for a Saturday and Air Force is working on scheduling a home series the same weekend.
The Avalanche hosted the Detroit Red Wings at Coors Field in 2016 in their previous regular-season outdoor game. Colorado College played against the University of Denver the week before at Coors Field and there was an alumni Avs-Red Wings game.
"It is a privilege to have the opportunity to host an outdoor game at the historic Air Force Academy," Avalanche Executive Vice President/General Manager Joe Sakic said in a news release. "We are grateful for the chance to honor our military and our local U.S. service academy with a special event. Having this game in Colorado Springs also highlights the growth of hockey throughout the Rocky Mountain region since the Avalanche arrived in 1995. We appreciate being selected by the NHL for this occasion and can't wait to share the experience with our fans."
Ticket information will be announced at a later date. Avalanche 2019-20 full season and partial-plan members will have access to presale tickets.
Also Tuesday, the NHL announced that the 2020 Winter Classic will be held at the Cotton Bowl in Texas.
The Dallas Stars will host the 12th edition of the NHL's annual outdoor game on New Year's Day. But Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league hasn't decided on their opponent.
The Boston Bruins defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in Tuesday's 11th edition, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.
Bettman also announced the Heritage Classic will return on Oct. 26 when the Winnipeg Jets play the Calgary Flames at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan.
In 2018, a Stadium Series game was played between the Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs at the U.S. Naval Academy's Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.