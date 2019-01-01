The National Hockey League on Tuesday announced that the Colorado Avalanche will host a Stadium Series outdoor game at the Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium.
The game is scheduled Feb. 15, 2020, against an opponent that will be announced at a later date. This will be the first outdoor hockey game played at the academy.
The Avalanche hosted the Detroit Red Wings at Coors Field in 2016 in its previous regular-season outdoor game. Colorado College played against the University of Denver the week before at Coors Field.
"It is a privilege to have the opportunity to host an outdoor game at the historic Air Force Academy," Avalanche Executive Vice President/General Manager Joe Sakic said in a news release. "We are grateful for the chance to honor our military and our local U.S. service academy with a special event. Having this game in Colorado Springs also highlights the growth of hockey throughout the Rocky Mountain region since the Avalanche arrived in 1995. We appreciate being selected by the NHL for this occasion and can't wait to share the experience with our fans."
Ticket information will be announced at a later date. Avalanche 2019-20 full season and partial-plan members will have access to presale tickets.
In 2018, a Stadium Series game was played between the Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs at the U.S. Naval Academy's Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.