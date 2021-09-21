Former Colorado Avalanche general manager and executive Pierre Lacroix will be honored with a banner-raising ceremony before the team’s Oct. 16 regular-season home game against the St. Louis Blues. Lacroix died Dec. 13, 2020, at age 72.
A team release said the banner, which will be near six retired jersey numbers, would highlight Lacroix’s achievements. He steered the Avalanche toward two Stanley Cup championships and six Western Conference Final appearances.
Lacroix’s family and former Avalanche players are set to attend the ceremony, which is due to start at 6 p.m., an hour before game time.