DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche swept a two-game series with the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday afternoon with a 4-1 win at Ball Arena. It was Colorado’s third straight win.
Nazem Kadri’s slick first-period goal was worth several replays. Kadri and Brandon Saad went off on a 2 on 1. Los Angeles defenseman Tobias Bjornfot got caught staring and Kadri slid past him, moved inside and beat L.A. goaltender Cal Petersen high.
As the Kings did a good job of limiting the top line, Kadri, Andre Burakovsky and Saad had a productive night.
“Our line has been finding our mojo a little bit and been playing really good lately,” Burakovsky said. “Just got to keep that up.”
Each team had a well-organized but scoreless first-period power play. The Avalanche put four shots on net and the Kings three. That was Colorado’s only man-advantage of the game, while its PK went to work and finished 5 for 5.
On the second Colorado goal, Saad and Kadri batted the puck around after procuring it along the boards until Burakovsky could skate out to the crease. He took a perfect feed from Kadri and chipped it over Petersen.
Joonas Donskoi, the last player to get a stick on the puck during a goalmouth scramble, made it 3-0. This one wouldn’t be a one-goal game, as four of the past five contests had been.
“Obviously we haven’t been scoring at the rate we’re used to. That’s gonna happen,” Kadri said.
“We don’t lose that touch. I think we still have guys that can finish.”
The Kings’ Andreas Athanasiou split the defense and went in alone. Philipp Grubauer gloved the shot, one of 27 saves. Grubauer was screened when Kurtis MacDermid ended his shutout bid early in the third period.
Nathan MacKinnon countered with his second empty netter in as many games.
Though half of Colorado’s regular defensemen remain sidelined by injury and the timeline for a return to normalcy hasn’t been announced, the Avalanche aren’t in survival mode. If they can get goal support, this edition of the defense has lately proven it’s up to the task.
One call-up, Dan Renouf, had two assists Sunday.
“Certainly the way these guys have played the last few games at home, we don’t necessarily have to rush anyone back from an injury,” coach Jared Bednar said. “We want our guys feeling good and being well-conditioned when they get back in the lineup.”