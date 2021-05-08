Devon Toews, then Cale Makar. Then Devon Toews from Cale Makar.
The Colorado Avalanche’s top defensive pairing picked up the scoring slack in the absence of Nathan MacKinnon and set the pace in a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.
The Avalanche allowed the host Kings to creep closer on both nights of the back-to-back, but held on to win each by the same score.
Colorado fell to third place in the West Division for a matter of hours, but pulled ahead of the Minnesota Wild by a point after the victory. The Avalanche have a game in hand.
It was the first career multigoal game for Toews, who has been wearing the alternate captain’s ‘A’ with MacKinnon sidelined for the second straight night.
A J.T. Compher pass wound up in the skates of Los Angeles’ Rasmus Kupari. Toews relieved him of it and went in, putting the puck over the glove of Cal Petersen 4:46 into the game.
Cale Makar then scored his jersey-matching eighth of the season and second in two games on the power play, a bomb through traffic.
They collaborated on the third goal. Makar did laps along the boards before sending it across the zone to Toews.
Sean Walker sneaked behind the Avalanche and scored from close range to make it 2-1. Kupari’s first career goal came with two seconds left in a power play and closed the lead to 3-2.
Colorado goaltender Jonas Johansson made 16 saves.