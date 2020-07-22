After practice Monday, four burgundy sweaters milled around at one end of the ice, talking as most of the Colorado Avalanche went down the tunnel. Defenseman Samuel Girard, up on the top power-play unit, spoke with the Avs’ big three: Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen.
As well as they know each other’s tendencies by now, more dialogue never hurt anyone. Even if they’re not playing together as often — Andre Burakovsky has filled in on a line alongside MacKinnon and Rantanen — they like to keep the conversation going.
Rantanen said all three forwards like to talk about plays.
“It doesn’t always just roll through, you know,” Rantanen said. “You can’t be silent on the bench and expect to play well and know what the other guys want to do. That’s why you have to have to have that communication.”
MacKinnon has been one of the most vocal.
“Nate is obviously a good leader. He demands from us a lot and I think I learned that from him,” Rantanen said. “He demands the best every day.”
Coach Jared Bednar said he wants to see the intensity ramp up, particularly in 5 on 5 work. He wants his veterans to help make that happen.
“The intensity level is going to get up in a hurry and the more prepared we are for that, the better off we’re gonna be,” Bednar said. “I’m relying on our leaders to continually sort of dial this up until we play our first exhibition game.
“Nate’s doing a real good job driving that intensity in that game situational stuff here, not just in practices but in the scrimmages too. Putting a high demand on our guys to try and score every single opportunity we get.”
MacKinnon is a finalist for three league awards as of Tuesday, including the Hart Trophy awarded to “the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”
Holding himself accountable has led to individual success. The hope is pushing everyone else will contribute to a deep playoff run.
“When I really turned my game around and I really started to focus on every little detail off the ice and on the ice ... I’m up for some big awards. I don’t think that’s a coincidence,” MacKinnon said. “Obviously getting older and getting more mature helps, but I definitely had to dial it in in every aspect of my game.
“I want to win with these guys.”
Note
Defenseman and Calder Trophy finalist Cale Makar did not practice again Wednesday. He left practice Saturday due to undisclosed reasons.
“Unfit to practice” has become the NHL catch-all this July. Clubs are not permitted to disclose player injuries or illnesses due to players’ “right to medical privacy.”
Bednar has adhered to that policy. MacKinnon, however, offered the clearest status update on Makar so far, and it was a positive one.
“I think Cale will be healthy soon,” MacKinnon said. “He should be ready to go.”