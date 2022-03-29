The Colorado Avalanche announced that, according to coach Jared Bednar, top-line center Nathan MacKinnon will miss Tuesday’s game at the Calgary Flames with an upper-body injury.
"He'll land in Denver, and then he'll start seeing our docs,” Bednar said, according to NHL.com.
The report also said there was no timeline for MacKinnon's return and that Bednar speculated that the injury could have been a result of MacKinnon's fight with the Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba during the third period of their game Sunday.
MacKinnon took exception to a hit on linemate Mikko Rantanen and squared off with Dumba. He was seen icing his hand in the penalty box.
Nathan MacKinnon vs Mathew Dumba from the Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild game on Mar 27, 2022 https://t.co/viRrMIfet4— hockeyfights (@hockeyfights) March 28, 2022
There was another timely announcement as Finnish forward Artturi Lehkonen, acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in the hours before the trade deadline, has had his immigration paperwork approved. He joined the team in Calgary and is expected to make his Avalanche debut Tuesday on a line with Alex Newhook and Andre Burakovsky.
“He can go up and down the lineup. We think he’ll be, once it’s all said and done, a great winger for Alex Newhook,” Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said of Lehkonen on March 21.