You’re spared for now, fish.
Since his Colorado Avalanche team plowed through November and December and had the highest points percentage in the Central Division as of Jan. 10, coach Jared Bednar is trading soothing waters for the Las Vegas strip. He'll be the first Avalanche coach to serve as a head coach at the All-Star Game on Saturday.
“I would have planned something else, get out on the boat and do some fishing and relax if I wasn’t going,” Bednar said. “But I’m happy to go and take in the show that the boys are going to put on.”
Most players and staff get eight days without games to use as they please. First-timers Bednar, defenseman Cale Makar and forward Nazem Kadri played their way into league notice – or in Kadri’s case, fans’ hearts – and are set to represent Colorado at the showcase.
It’s been a few weeks since Makar’s last viral solo scoring effort – though his empty netter Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks did make the rounds – but his All-Star credentials are some of the strongest. He picked up his 100th assist in 140 career games Sunday and was the fourth-fastest NHL defenseman to reach that mark.
Cale Makar launches one for the empty-netter! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/oIdZ37lW2Z— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 29, 2022
His 18 goals lead league defensemen. That includes two overtime goals and five game-winners, both of which are tied for first in the NHL.
He’s tied for third in points but first in points per game (1.10) with more than five games played. His plus-26 rating was also good for third in the league as of Tuesday.
Kadri (19 goals, 41 assists) is one point away from matching his career high of 61. He wasn’t included on the initial roster but fans sent him to his All-Star debut via the “Last Men In” campaign.
A fan vote also secured Nathan MacKinnon the Central Division captaincy, but he suffered a broken nose and a concussion in a game Jan. 26. He attended the event without playing in 2019, but Bednar said he’d focus on getting healthy this year. The hope is MacKinnon will return to the Avalanche right after the break.
MacKinnon's spot wasn’t filled by a teammate but rather Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi, whom Bednar called “also very deserving.” The Dallas Stars’ Joe Pavelski is now the team captain.
Winnipeg's Kyle Connor, Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat, Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov and Cam Talbot, Arizona’s Clayton Keller, St. Louis’ Jordan Kyrou and Nashville’s Juuse Saros fill out the Central Division roster. Bednar will guide them to some extent in the usually high-scoring, 3-on-3 free-for-all.
“I don’t know how much actual coaching I'm going to be doing – probably not a lot – but it’ll be fun,” Bednar said. “It’ll be fun to participate.”
The Avalanche secured a point in the shootout Tuesday but saw an 18-game win streak at Ball Arena end the last night before the break.
“I’m proud of our guys. What they’ve been doing, how hard they’ve been playing,” Bednar said. “They’re due for a break and we’ll reset and come back after to a really tough schedule again.”
Forward Tyson Jost plans to take advantage. He’s headed home to see family and “freeze my butt off in Edmonton, Alberta.”
“It’ll be nice to wind down and relax a little bit, get a little R&R, and then ready to come back here fired up after the break,” Jost said.