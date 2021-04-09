The show went on Friday night in Anaheim.
Jonas Johansson recorded his first NHL shutout and Valeri Nichushkin broke the scoring stalemate late in the second period of a 2-0 Colorado Avalanche victory against the Ducks.
“Just happiness right now,” Johansson said.
The Avalanche morning skate was cancelled “as a precaution” due to a positive test from the day before. The team said all other players and staff had tested negative.
Defenseman Bowen Byram, who has been out since March 25 with an injury but was skating with the team, was added to the COVID-19 Protocol Related Absences list several hours later.
“The whole day was kind of weird. Long day at the hotel for sure,” Johansson said. “But I tried to stay focused like any game day, just do a little morning at the gym hotel.
“It was just weird, but a nice way to finish it off.”
Anaheim goaltender John Gibson kept the game scoreless through the first 37 minutes. He swatted a puck that popped up out of midair close to the goal line, that would have been Mikko Rantanen’s, and later denied Cale Makar point-blank.
Gibson had little chance on the only goal the Avalanche put past him. Nichushkin was allowed to move up, take a feed from Ryan Graves, go to one knee and one-time it past the Ducks goaltender.
Rantanen left empty-handed again in the third period when his shot sailed directly through the crease without hitting Gibson. He was rewarded only when Gibson went to the bench for the extra attacker and scored into the empty net.