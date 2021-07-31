The Colorado Avalanche announced the signing of defenseman Jordan Gross, 26, to a one-year deal on Saturday. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound blue liner has appeared in nine career games, all with the Arizona Coyotes. In those contests he was minus-1 with four assists, three of which came in one 4-2 Coyotes win over Anaheim on April 2.
The Maple Grove, Minn., native made his NHL debut in 2019 and spent most of the season with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners (10 goals, 17 assists).
Gross played his collegiate hockey at Notre Dame and reached the 2018 Frozen Four. He signed with the Coyotes as a free agent.