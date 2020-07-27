Welcome home — sort of, but not really — Cale Makar.
The Calgary native is less than three hours from home for the foreseeable future but won’t be reaping the benefits. Everything’s off-kilter in the hopes of concluding the 2019-20 NHL season during a worldwide pandemic.
“I’m so close, but at the same time, I don’t get to see any family or anything,” Colorado Avalanche rookie defenseman Makar said, adding that he’s feeling “perfect” after missing most of the second week of training camp.
“So there’s not any, I guess, home province advantage. I feel like I’m home just because I’m in Edmonton, but at the same time I’m in the bubble.
“We’ve got our family here as a hockey team.”
Life in the bubble began for the Avalanche on Sunday, when they arrived in Edmonton seeking a long stay and a safe route to hockey’s ultimate prize.
Captain Gabriel Landeskog’s previously mentioned suspicions that it would feel like a tournament from years past were confirmed. Walking through the hotel lobby and seeing players from other teams felt familiar.
But he said the Avs will “stick to ourselves” for safety reasons. The team has its own area in the year-old, 22-floor JW Marriott, which is connected to Rogers Arena, where games will be played. They have a player’s lounge with other common areas.
Coach Jared Bednar said he brought a few books to fill his free time. He mentioned several guys brought putters.
The Avs practiced at noon Monday at Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre, a little over 20 minutes away from the hotel. An exhibition game against the Minnesota Wild is set for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Bednar said the coaching staff isn’t throwing line combinations at the wall at this point — they’re building a template for the round-robin seeding games, but “still contemplating a few things.”
“Yes it’s an exhibition, but guys are still trying to get roster spots,” defenseman Erik Johnson said. “There’s only so much time before we actually start the real thing. It’s an important step in where we’re trying to go.”
If they go anywhere, it will be in a controlled environment unlike any they’ve played in before, away from family and friends for the first two rounds, but in millions of living rooms.
“I think the NHL and the (NHLPA) has done a great job of putting this thing together in relatively fast fashion, and done it with really good success through Phase 3 training camp,” Landeskog said, pointing to just two positive tests among more than 800 players across the league.