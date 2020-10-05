It’s the NHL’s turn to stage a long-distance draft.
Pushed back several months along with the postseason and to the middle of the week, the first round of the draft will take place via video conference at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Rounds 2-7 will follow starting Wednesday morning.
Avalanche director of amateur scouting Alan Hepple’s requirements were nothing out of the ordinary. He said they’re looking for sense, speed and skill level. They’re seeking the best player, not a specific position or ability.
And of course, they’re hoping some guys slide to No. 25.
“Everybody’s in play,” Hepple, who is preparing for his fifth NHL draft in his current role and 18th with Colorado. “We’re not trying to target one specific area.”
With the season in limbo, Hepple said they prepared as if they were picking at No. 29 based on where the team finished. They weren’t far off. The Avalanche are set to begin with the 25th pick, the first of six selections.
Their second-round pick went to the Washington Capitals in the Andre Burakovsky trade. Colorado also has picks in the third (75th, from the Toronto Maple Leafs), fourth (118th), fifth (149th), sixth (167th, from the Florida Panthers) and seventh rounds (211th).
Rimouski left wing Alexis Lafreniere is all but assured of going first to the New York Rangers. He’d become the third player from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League drafted first overall in eight years, a group that includes Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon.
Denver-area native and Quinnipiac freshman Ty Smilanic is ranked No. 24 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters. Hepple called him a “fun kid to interview.”
The Colorado scouts, like millions of others, took their preparations online. They had to heavily rely on video scouting and Hepple said he’d fielded hundreds of calls.
“Some of the kids, they’re in great shape, because that’s all they’ve done for the last 5-6 months is work out,” Hepple said someone mentioned to him recently.
This is set to be the fourth time Colorado has drafted at No. 25 overall. They selected Mikhail Kuleshov there in 1999, Peter Ratchuk in 1996 and Marc Denis in 1995.
Note
The Athletic reported that the Avalanche extended qualifying offers to restricted free agents Andre Burakovsky, Ryan Graves, Tyson Jost, Valeri Nichushkin and Nikita Zadorov.