The Colorado Avalanche’s upcoming six-game exhibition slate includes two games each against the Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights. The Avalanche will open the preseason in the same building where their postseason ended in 2020-21 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
There were no preseason games in 2020-21. The regular season opened Jan. 13 after a condensed training camp.
The front office has plenty to do before the first exhibition game Sept. 28. New deals for captain Gabriel Landeskog, starting goaltender Philipp Grubauer and star defenseman Cale Makar have yet to be announced. A significant move was announced Thursday as Ryan Graves was traded to the New Jersey Devils ahead of the expansion draft.
The NHL free agent signing period begins July 28.
2021-22 Avalanche preseason schedule
Sept. 28 at Vegas (T-Mobile Arena), 8 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Minnesota (Ball Arena), 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Minnesota (Xcel Energy Center), 6 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Vegas (Ball Arena), 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at Dallas (American Airlines Center), 6 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Dallas (Ball Arena) 5 p.m.