LAS VEGAS - After checking off six straight wins, a reminder — no one gets to coast through the playoffs in the modern NHL era.

The Colorado Avalanche turned the puck over too often and were hemmed into their own zone in Game 2, then did more of the same in Game 3. Two Golden Knights goals in the final six minutes of regulation tightened the second-round series.

It’s not all doom and gloom for the visiting team just off the Vegas strip.

“At the end of the day, we’re still up 2-1 in the series and it was our first loss in 2 1/2 weeks,” Gabriel Landeskog said Saturday.

“But having said that, we need to learn from it and be better and make sure we bounce back tomorrow, it’s as simple as that.”

The team was set for a meeting at 5 p.m. the day between Games 3 and 4 in Vegas, where coach Jared Bednar planned to share some of the clarity he’d gained after watching film. Among his more specific concerns, Bednar said the Avalanche weren’t getting to the inside ice.

“You’re going to have to go and earn every bit of ice that you get,” he said.

For inspiration, the top three lines can look at the fourth. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare centered Carl Soderberg and Kiefer Sherwood on Friday. Their success was discussed after the second period, in which Soderberg scored to tie the game at 1.

“I thought that line was willing to put the puck in and go to work on the forecheck,” Bednar said. “They were in better support of the puck and each other compared to our other lines. There was a simplicity to their game, there was a heaviness to their game.

“I think there’s some things that we can look at there for our other lines as well.”

If the humbling loss turns out to be just that, it could be useful in the long run for Colorado.

“We definitely need to be better,” Landeskog said.