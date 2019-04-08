On Sunday the NHL announced its first round playoff schedule and the Avalanche, the No. 8 seed, will start the march to the Stanley Cup against the No. 1 seed Calgary Flames.
The series kicks off Thursday night in Calgary. Game 2 is played Saturday evening, then the action shifts back to Colorado. Game 3 is scheduled for Monday, April 15 and game 4 is on Wednesday, April 17. If necessary, Game 5 (April 19) will be played in Calgary and Game 6 (April 21) in Denver. If the series goes a full seven games, it would take place on April 23 in Calgary.
Colorado has struggled against Calgary recently, going 0-2-1 this season. This is the second year in a row the Avalanche has made the playoffs. In 2018, Colorado was bumped out of the first round by the Nashville Predators in six games.
Colorado Avalanche first-round playoff schedule
Game 1: Thursday, April 11, 8 p.m.; Airing on: NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports
Game 2: Saturday, April 13, 8:30 p.m.; Airing on: NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports
Game 3: Monday, April 15, 8 p.m., Airing on: CNBC, CBC, TVA Sports
Game 4: Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m.; Airing on: NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports
*Friday, April 19, TBD
*Sunday, April 21, TBD
*Tuesday, April 23, TBD