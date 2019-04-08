Avalanche Flames Hockey
Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon, left, tries to get the puck past Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich, of the Czech Republic, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

On Sunday the NHL announced its first round playoff schedule and the Avalanche, the No. 8 seed, will start the march to the Stanley Cup against the No. 1 seed Calgary Flames. 

The series kicks off Thursday night in Calgary. Game 2 is played Saturday evening, then the action shifts back to Colorado. Game 3 is scheduled for Monday, April 15 and game 4 is on Wednesday, April 17. If necessary, Game 5 (April 19) will be played in Calgary and Game 6 (April 21) in Denver. If the series goes a full seven games, it would take place on April 23 in Calgary. 

Colorado has struggled against Calgary recently, going 0-2-1 this season. This is the second year in a row the Avalanche has made the playoffs. In 2018, Colorado was bumped out of the first round by the Nashville Predators in six games. 

Colorado Avalanche first-round playoff schedule

Game 1: Thursday, April 11, 8 p.m.; Airing on: NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

Game 2: Saturday, April 13, 8:30 p.m.; Airing on: NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports

Game 3: Monday, April 15, 8 p.m., Airing on: CNBC, CBC, TVA Sports

Game 4: Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m.; Airing on: NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Friday, April 19, TBD

*Sunday, April 21, TBD

*Tuesday, April 23, TBD

