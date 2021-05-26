Bowen Byram’s first NHL season started well. The middle — if it was the middle — was trying. The last part, if there’s room for him, could be quite an opportunity.
“I don’t think it’s gone quite the way I’d have liked it to, but you’ve just kind of got to roll with the punches now,” Byram said. “I’m just focused on the playoffs.
“It’s been tough not being a part of it, but now that I’m back, I’m happy.”
Byram, 19, had two assists and was plus-1 through 19 regular-season Colorado Avalanche games. He absorbed a hit from Vegas' Keegan Kolesar — which didn’t result in discipline — on March 25, the last time he suited up. He had recently returned from upper- and lower-body concerns.
Wearing a newly tinted visor and a regular contact jersey, Byram was skating with the team before the playoffs began. Bednar indicated Byram was able to play last week, but he remained on injured reserve. He was cleared as of Tuesday according to CapFriendly.
Conor Timmins and Jacob MacDonald have shared the sixth defenseman spot, often alongside Patrik Nemeth, who was reacquired from the Detroit Red Wings at the trade deadline. MacDonald appeared in 33 regular-season games. Timmins heated up down the stretch and appeared in all four games of a sweep of the St. Louis Blues.
Byram spent April 9-19 on the COVID protocol-related absences list. It was announced April 27 that he’d had an injury setback.
The 2019 fourth overall pick said he hadn’t had to deal with a long-term injury like this before in his career.
Byram said it has been a winding road up until now. “But I’m just happy to be feeling 100 percent again. It’s definitely a tough thing to go through. It was frustrating, me being out for so long.”
He watched, worked, stayed positive. He’s had extra time to reassure the coaching staff that he is, as he said, 100% as the Avalanche wait on their second-round opponent.
“We have ice every day if you want it,” teammate Andre Burakovsky said.
“Every individual is different. Do whatever it takes to get prepared.”
Byram has been taking advantage of that lately, often skating with the “extras.” He took part in a full team practice Wednesday.
“But now just being back, being around the guys, being on the ice with them again — you just really appreciate it,” Byram said. “Definitely thankful for feeling good again, feeling healthy.”
Notes: The Avalanche announced the signing of forward Alex Beaucage, 19, to an entry-level contract. The team’s third-round pick in 2019 (78th overall) is nearing the end of his fourth season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. … Forward Jayson Megna was added to the league COVID protocol list Wednesday, the only member of the Avalanche on there and one of two players on playoff teams. Megna did not appear in any of Colorado’s first four postseason games.