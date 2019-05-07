The Colorado Avalanche forced a seventh game in their playoff series against the San Jose Sharks with a 4-3 overtime victory Monday night at the Pepsi Center.
The Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques franchise is 6-7 all-time in seventh games and 2-4 in seventh games on the road.
Game 7 this year is Wednesday in San Jose. The Sharks have a 7-4 record in seventh games, including a 5-4 overtime win this season over the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round.
Here are all the Game 7s played by Colorado/Quebec:
May 8, 2019; at San Jose; TBD
April 30, 2014; vs. Minnesota; L,5-4 (OT)
April 22, 2003; vs. Minnesota, L, 3-2 (OT)
May 31, 2002; at Detroit, L, 7-0
May 15, 2002; vs. San Jose, W, 1-0
April 29, 2002; vs. Los Angeles; W, 4-0
June 9, 2001; vs. New Jersey; W, 3-1 (Stanley Cup finals)
May 9, 2001; vs. Los Angeles; W, 5-1
May 27, 2000; at Dallas; L, 3-2
June 4, 1999; at Dallas; L, 4-1
May 4, 1998; vs. Edmonton; L, 4-0
As the Quebec Nordiques
May 2, 1987; at Montreal; L, 5-3
May 2, 1985; at Montreal; W, 2-3 (OT)
April 25, 1982; at Boston; W, 2-1