DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche recalled Dylan Sikura from the Colorado Eagles (AHL) on Thursday morning ahead of a meeting with the Chicago Blackhawks, Sikura’s former team. It’s the forward's second recall of the season.
Sikura has 14 goals and 17 assists through 29 games with the Eagles, leading the team in goals and points. He’s scored in seven of his past 10 games.
Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon had his own stick pushed back into his face, a side effect of an open ice hit from Taylor Hall early in the first period of Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Boston Bruins. ESPN reported the initial diagnosis is a broken nose.
“The way he catches him, Nate’s stick goes up, so I believe that they probably made the right call on the two (minute minor penalty), but don’t love the hit,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said after the comeback victory. “Whether it’s really solid or just a glancing blow, it’s the type of hit the league’s trying to get rid of.”
Bednar said he didn’t think MacKinnon would travel to Chicago for Friday’s game. ESPN reported he’s still being evaluated and the team will know more by the weekend.
A third-period rally landed the Avalanche a new league record for points (27) in the month of January, which still has two games left. The team came back to win after trailing by several goals for the fourth time this season. Colorado scored with its goalie pulled for the eighth time in 2021-22, which was good for third in the NHL.