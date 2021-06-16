The Colorado Avalanche quickly knocked one item off their postseason to-do list, signing depth forward Jayson Megna, 31, to a two-year deal through the 2022-23 season.
Megna appeared in seven games with the Avalanche (two assists, plus-2) and 13 with the team’s AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles (seven goals, two assists). He went on the league COVID protocol list May 26 between the Avalanche’s first and second rounds of the playoffs. He did not appear in either.
Megna played for three NHL teams prior to joining the Colorado organization in 2019. He’s appeared in 128 games (10 goals, 12 assists) with the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks and Avalanche.
Megna’s younger brother Jaycob spent the season in the AHL with the San Jose Barracuda. His father, Jay, was an NFL defensive back.