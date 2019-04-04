DENVER - The blaring locker room music was cut off for interviews. The team protested in unison: turn it back on!
The playoff-bound Colorado Avalanche are ready to party.
The Avalanche needed one point or anything other than an Arizona Coyotes victory in Las Vegas. They didn’t wait for the out-of-town result, rallying for overtime Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets.
Erik Johnson added the exclamation point, scoring 1:49 into extra time for a 3-2 win.
“It’s not going to be the same as last year, because last year we were such underdogs, and this year we expected to make the playoffs,” captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “Nonetheless it feels really good.”
The Avalanche secured back-to-back playoff berths for the first time since 2006.
“We don’t want it to come down to game 81 or 82 every season, but we’ll take it, obviously,” forward Nathan MacKinnon said. “We’re a team that prides ourselves on being consistent.”
Colorado had erased 2-0 deficits in each of its past two games, and this slow start didn’t cause lasting damage either, thanks to the team’s two Tysons.
Down by two again, Tyson Barrie came over the blue line and snapped a perfect shot over a motionless Connor Hellebuyck. The defenseman has been on an offensive roll since March 5, contributing 15 points in 15 games (eight goals, seven assists) and more than doubling his goal output.
In the third, two Avs cruised through the crease to screen Hellebuyck as Tyson Jost wound up, and his shot went off the legs of Carl Soderberg to make it 2-2.
Philipp Grubauer made it stand until the horn, finishing with 34 saves through overtime. That was all the team needed, from a practical standpoint.
“You’re on the bench and everyone’s back-slapping and you haven’t even won the hockey game yet,” coach Jared Bednar said. “It’s a unique situation. Felt great.”
The Avalanche will close out the regular season Saturday in San Jose. They’re in the second wild-card spot, a point behind the Dallas Stars, but the Stars have a game in hand.
Midway through the first, the puck caromed off Grubauer’s shoulder and the goaltender managed to keep it out with the tip of his pad, but Mark Scheifele persisted and made it 1-0. With 2:10 left in the period, Nikolaj Ehlers was left alone and picked up a rebound to make it 2-0.
Colorado hasn’t lost in regulation in 10 tries. That streak continued due to timely blocks and saves during a frantic late penalty kill.
This will be Grubauer’s first playoff run with a team other than Washington, with which he spent parts of six seasons. He was traded last summer so he could be a starter, and not just through 82 games.
“I wasn’t hoping to make the playoffs. We were expecting to make the playoffs,” Grubauer said.
Done. Fire up the music.