DENVER - It's looking pretty good for the Colorado Avalanche.
Colorado's Mikko Rantanen scored his second of the game 10:23 into overtime to give the Avs a 3-2 win and a 3-1 series lead over the Calgary Flames. One more win will send them over the Western Conference's top finisher and into the next round.
It took until midway through the third period Wednesday for the Avs to solve Calgary Flames goaltender Mike Smith, who had a bounce-back, 44-save effort in regulation after allowing six goals on Monday night.
They made up for lost time and sent Game 4 into overtime.
One minute, 12 seconds after the Flames went ahead 2-0, a Matt Calvert rebound made it through several legs and left-alone J.T. Compher sent it into the cage.
Then as Calgary’s discipline slipped in the final minutes, Nathan MacKinnon put a pass onto the tape of Rantanen on the power play. Rantanen redirected it past Smith to tie the game with 2:50 left in regulation.
Earlier the Avalanche got a little bold and a little sloppy, getting caught with six men out for a power play. The penalty carryover into the second period led to some close calls and the Flames put the Avs further back on their heels.
Six seconds into a penalty to Erik Johnson, a point shot made it through and trickled over the line before Philipp Grubauer turned around. Elias Lindholm, third on the Flames in scoring but with just an assist so far in the playoffs, got the goal to make it 1-0.
Smith and Gabriel Landeskog did a synchronized dive in the second period but Smith was the one who got top marks, extending the glove and making the save. The Colorado captain later saw his potential first goal of the series clang off the post.
The Avalanche pressed to end the second and start the third, but Derek Ryan doubled the Calgary lead. Grubauer made a save off his shoulder and it bounced to Ryan in front of the net.
Grubauer made 30 saves through regulation, and a game-saver in early overtime where he was looking up at a Flame at the side of the net, anticipated perfectly and twitched his foot upward to stop the shot.
Game 5 is Friday in Calgary.