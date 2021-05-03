The Colorado Avalanche charmed their way out of trouble on Monday night in San Jose.
The Avalanche trailed 3-1 and 4-2, the latter nearly nine minutes into the third period. Gabriel Landeskog started the comeback, Nazem Kadri ended a 19-game goal drought to tie it up and Andre Burakovsky scored 41 seconds into overtime for a 5-4 victory over the Sharks.
“Even though we were down, there was no doubt,” Burakovsky said. “We were just going to find a way to get this one, and we did.
“Great job from everyone in the room just sticking with it. It was fun to play and it was fun to watch.”
The Avalanche surrendered the first goal to Evander Kane but got it back as Mikko Rantanen cleaned up a rebound. The visitors looked to be heating up, but turned in a far sloppier second period and Tomas Hertl and Kane took advantage.
Patrik Nemeth put a pass into the skates of Tyson Jost, leading to a turnover and a quick goal. Kane scored on a breakaway.
Coach Jared Bednar didn’t blame goaltender Philipp Grubauer (23 saves), citing the spot the turnovers put him in.
“The hole that we were in definitely wasn’t on him,” Bednar said.
“Our puck management just was not good until the third period.”
After outshooting the Sharks 13-5 in the first period, Colorado was outshot 13-2 in the second.
Valeri Nichushkin, along with linemates Burakovsky and Tyson Jost, capped a strong shift about a minute into the third period with a goal. Burakovsky and Nichushkin whacked at the puck near the crease and further inspection showed Nichushkin put it in.
The Sharks’ Timo Meier then restored his team’s two-goal lead about two minutes later.
“They came out hard today. Kudos to them, they played a great game,” Kadri said. “But we were able just to find a way, and that’s what good teams do.”
Landeskog moved in and whipped a shot on Martin Jones (26 saves) that closed the Sharks’ lead again to one goal, 4-3.
San Jose’s group on the ice had iced the puck three consecutive times and the Avalanche were circling the tired Sharks. Nathan MacKinnon tried to capitalize from the slot but Jones lunged forward to deny him.
That was better-looking than Kadri’s bad-angle shot, but not as effective.
“The guys on the team just kept encouraging me to do it,” Kadri said. “Finally one went in."
Note: Bednar said backup goaltender Devan Dubnyk, who was added to the COVID protocol-related absences list earlier Monday, tested positive and would miss two weeks. Dubnyk, who was traded to the Avalanche from the Sharks, was set to stay at his home in San Jose and rejoin the team after his quarantine.