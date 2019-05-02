San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie (4) battle for the puck as the San Jose Sharks team watches from the bench during the first period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Up by a goal and down by a game in the series, the Avalanche took to the power play in the third period Thursday.
Colorado flung it around, back and forth across the ice, until Mikko Rantanen took a shot, and when that didn’t work out, he flicked it backwards under his legs to Colin Wilson.
“It wasn’t a pretty play before that,” Rantanen said. “I saw out of the corner of my eye that (Wilson) was back door and just tried to slide it there.”
Wilson buried it and the Avalanche closed out Game 4, earning a 3-0 victory. The series is tied at 2 headed back to San Jose.
Philipp Grubauer finished with 32 saves for his first career playoff shutout as the Avs responded after a demoralizing Game 3 loss at home, which they tied late and then let get away from them.
“It brings the team together again,” Rantanen said. “Obviously when you lose in the playoffs, it feels like the end of the world.”
1 of 30
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche fans cheer after Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) scored the first goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Avalanche fans cheer as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) is introduced before the start of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton (19) looks for an open pass while being pursued by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie (4) next to the Colorado Avalanche bench during the first period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie (4) attempts to defend the goal with Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) against San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton (19) during the first period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ian Cole (28) attempts to recover the puck from the ice from San Jose Sharks center Lukas Radil (52) during the first period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie (4) battle for the puck as the San Jose Sharks team watches from the bench during the first period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
San Jose Sharks left wing Marcus Sorensen (20) and Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Bourque (57) battle for the puck against the glass during the first period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie (4) and San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) battle for the puck during the first period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) takes the puck to the other side of the ice during the first period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert (11) looks for an open pass as San Jose Sharks defenseman Joakim Ryan (47) plays from the ice during the first period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) mans the goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) and Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Bourque (57) battle for the puck after knocking the referee over during Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon, left, scores against San Jose goaltender Martin Jones during the second period of Game 4 of their second-round playoff series Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. The Avs won 3-0 and tied the series with the Sharks at two games apiece.
Colorado Avalanche center Derick Brassard (18) takes the puck while Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) and San Jose Sharks right wing Barclay Goodrow (23) push each other during the second period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
San Jose Sharks center Gustav Nyquist (14) attempts to score on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) while Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) plays defense during the second period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) makes a save during the third period of Game 4 against Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ian Cole (28) kisses Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) on the head after Johnson scored the third goal during the third period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. The Colorado Avalanche won the game 3-0. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) prepares to make a save during the third period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Avalanche center Carl Soderberg (34) attempts a shot on goal during the third period of Game 4 against San Jose Sharks at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert (11) takes the puck during the third period of Game 4 against San Jose Sharks at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Avalanche celebrate Colorado Avalanche center Colin Wilson's (22) goal during the third period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. This goal brought the score to 2-1 in favor of the Colorado Avalanche. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
PHOTOS: Colorado Avalanche v San Jose Sharks Game 4
1 of 30
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche fans cheer after Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) scored the first goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Children play outside the Pepsi Center during a tailgate party before the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks Game 4 in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Drummers prepare to perform during a tailgate party before Game 4 outside of the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Children play outside the Pepsi Center during a tailgate party before the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks Game 4 in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
People walk into the Pepsi Center before Game 4 of the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche players and fans listen to the National Anthem before the start of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche fans cheer as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) is introduced before the start of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton (19) looks for an open pass while being pursued by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie (4) next to the Colorado Avalanche bench during the first period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
San Jose Sharks clear their goal during the first period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie (4) attempts to defend the goal with Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) against San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton (19) during the first period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ian Cole (28) attempts to recover the puck from the ice from San Jose Sharks center Lukas Radil (52) during the first period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie (4) battle for the puck as the San Jose Sharks team watches from the bench during the first period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
San Jose Sharks left wing Marcus Sorensen (20) and Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Bourque (57) battle for the puck against the glass during the first period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie (4) and San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) battle for the puck during the first period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) takes the puck to the other side of the ice during the first period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) saves a goal during the first period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert (11) looks for an open pass as San Jose Sharks defenseman Joakim Ryan (47) plays from the ice during the first period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) mans the goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) and Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Bourque (57) battle for the puck after knocking the referee over during Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) controls the puck during Game 4 against San Jose Sharks at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon, left, scores against San Jose goaltender Martin Jones during the second period of Game 4 of their second-round playoff series Thursday at the Pepsi Center in Denver. The Avs won 3-0 and tied the series with the Sharks at two games apiece.
Kelsey Brunner, The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche center Derick Brassard (18) takes the puck while Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) and San Jose Sharks right wing Barclay Goodrow (23) push each other during the second period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
San Jose Sharks center Gustav Nyquist (14) attempts to score on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) while Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) plays defense during the second period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) makes a save during the third period of Game 4 against Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ian Cole (28) kisses Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson (6) on the head after Johnson scored the third goal during the third period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. The Colorado Avalanche won the game 3-0. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) prepares to make a save during the third period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche center Carl Soderberg (34) attempts a shot on goal during the third period of Game 4 against San Jose Sharks at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche left wing Matt Calvert (11) takes the puck during the third period of Game 4 against San Jose Sharks at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche defends their goal against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Colorado Avalanche celebrate Colorado Avalanche center Colin Wilson's (22) goal during the third period of Game 4 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Thursday, May 2, 2019. This goal brought the score to 2-1 in favor of the Colorado Avalanche. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less
The Avalanche had their feet under them in the second period but couldn’t find the net. Nathan MacKinnon put a tricky move on Brent Burns and Carl Soderberg was on the receiving end of a 2-on-1, but goaltender Martin Jones appeared both times.
“We were really good on the forecheck today. We were on them,” Grubauer said.
On a play that looked far less threatening midway through the second period, the Avalanche broke through. Cale Makar took the initial shot, Rantanen redirected it, and Jones made the save off his neck. But MacKinnon batted the rebound in as the Sharks converged on him.
It wasn’t his prettiest of the playoffs, but his coach appreciated that.
“The fact that we were willing to go to those hard areas...that’s good for us, I like it,” Jared Bednar said.
MacKinnon has a point in every playoff game since the very first one in Calgary (6 goals, 7 assists). The eight-game streak is tied for the third-longest postseason streak in team history. He has two more to go to match Joe Sakic’s longest ever, which came in 1996.
Erik Johnson sent a bouncing puck the full length of the ice for an empty-netter.
The Sharks offered up several more power-play opportunities late in the third period, but nothing came of them. The Avs power play is 2-for-14 through the series.
“Power plays are having a tough time in this series,” Bednar said.
The chances and possession were relatively even in a scoreless first period. Grubauer was called on to make back-to-back-to-back saves - through traffic, off a no-look pass to a trailer, on a point-blank second chance - to keep it even. Jones then robbed the Avs at the other end.
Game 5 is Saturday in San Jose. Each of the four series Colorado has played against San Jose has gone to at least six games, and another is now assured.