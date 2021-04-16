As the number of positive COVID-19 tests among Colorado Avalanche players steadily grew, the NHL announced three games would be postponed. The target date for the team to re-open its facilities is April 21, with the next game April 22 at St. Louis.
The announcement came Friday afternoon, hours before the Avalanche were set to host the Los Angeles Kings at Ball Arena. That game, plus Sunday's against the Kings, were postponed, along with an April 20 date against the Blues.
Defenseman Bowen Byram and goaltender Philipp Grubauer were added to the COVID-19 protocol list April 9 and April 14, respectively. The games those nights went on as scheduled. The team received vaccinations after Monday's game.
The Avalanche canceled their morning skate Friday after another positive test. A third individual - identified as a player in an NHL release - could be added to the protocol list later Friday.
"The Avalanche will not hold a morning skate today as a precaution due to one positive test from yesterday's COVID-19 testing," a statement posted to the team's Twitter account read.
A nearly identical statement went out April 9 and 14, each stating there was one positive test.
This is the second round of postponements Colorado has seen this season. The other lasted from Feb. 4-11.