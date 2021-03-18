DENVER—Outshooting an opponent by 35 is extreme even by the Colorado Avalanche’s rising standards.
Samuel Girard came flying in and put a clean pass on the stick of Mikko Rantanen, who redirected it in. That stood up as the winner in a 5-1 thrashing of the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night at Ball Arena.
That was part of a 25-shot first period, which began with a strong first shift from the fourth line, in which Logan O’Connor nearly put the puck past goaltender Cam Talbot’s skate. Captain Gabriel Landeskog said that shift set the tone.
“We just tried to follow that, and fed off that,” Landeskog said.
“I think that might have been one of our better periods of the season. We had no passengers.”
Earlier, Nathan MacKinnon was nearly tripped up and stripped of the puck at the blue line, but pressed forward. His shot glanced off Matt Dumba’s stick and bounced toward the goal. Landeskog took a swing at it but it was later determined to have gone in without the captain’s interference.
“That first goal was an important one,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “I thought our guys came out hungry and skating and in attack mode trying to get it.”
Landeskog got a goal to call his own during a second-period power play. His pass to Nazem Kadri hit the prone body of Wild defender Jared Spurgeon. Landeskog pushed his own rebound past Talbot while being checked to the ice.
Joonas Donskoi and Rantanen added insurance goals for the final score. Rantanen has eight goals and 16 points in his past nine games.
Defenseman Cale Makar reentered the lineup for the first time since Feb. 26 and assumed his usual spot with the first power-play unit. Bednar said he saw some rust from Makar as far as timing, but his legs were going.
He played 19:13 and was plus-1 but did not factor into the scoring.
“You can drive the play without getting a point, and that’s what Cale did,” MacKinnon said.
“He just changes our whole team when he’s on the ice, when he’s in the game.”
Bo Byram also returned from injury. He was also plus-1 and his most notable moment was standing up for Philipp Grubauer (19 saves). He and Jordan Greenway drew matching roughing minors with Greenway adding another, which Landeskog scored on.
Dumba had to be helped off the ice after going skates-first into the boards during the second period. There was no update after the game.
The teams are jockeying for position in the NHL’s West Division. The Avalanche will try to make it six wins in a row to close out a nine-game homestand on Saturday afternoon.