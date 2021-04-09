A positive COVID-19 test led to the cancellation of the Colorado Avalanche’s morning skate Friday. The team is scheduled to play the Ducks in Anaheim at 8 p.m. Friday.
Hours later, rookie defenseman Bowen Byram - who has been injured, but skating with the team - was added to the protocol list.
“The Avalanche will not hold a morning skate today in Anaheim as a precaution due to one positive test from yesterday’s COVID-19 testing,” the team announced Friday. “The person is in isolation and all other staff/players have been negative.”
Facilities were closed and games were postponed from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11 because of COVID-19 concerns. Gabriel Landeskog, Tyson Jost and Samuel Girard went on the protocol list.
That incident came after the team played the Wild three times. Coincidentally, the Avalanche just traveled to Minnesota for a two-game series.
The Avalanche have had few COVID-19 disruptions to their schedule. Twenty-one Vancouver Canucks players had tested positive as of two days ago, NHL.com reported, in addition to four staff members. The Canucks have not played since March 24.