Before facing the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, the Colorado Avalanche dealt defenseman Ian Cole to the Minnesota Wild for Greg Pateryn.
The Avalanche are set to retain some of Cole’s $4.25 million salary, but the trade frees up space there and a roster spot for Bowen Byram, who joined the team this weekend after World Juniors and subsequent quarantine.
Pateryn, 30, has two assists in three games for the Wild this season. He was limited to 20 games last season and missed the postseason due to an upper-body injury.
Two-time Stanley Cup champion Cole registered a career-high 22 assists last season with Colorado and blocked 122 shots in 65 games. He signed with Colorado as a free agent in 2018.
“Greg is a strong, veteran defenseman who plays a heavy game," Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said in a team release. "He's a hard-nosed, competitive player who can kill penalties, block shots and brings some additional grit to our back line.
“We thank Ian for his two years with the Avalanche, for his efforts both on the ice as well as in the community. We wish him the best of luck moving forward."