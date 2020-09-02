As Nathan MacKinnon pointed out with a slight chuckle, he hasn’t won a Game 7 since his league debut in 2013.
“I’m looking to change that in a couple days here,” the star forward said.
The last time the Avalanche won a Game 7 was May 15, 2002, when MacKinnon was 6 years old. Colorado blanked the San Jose Sharks, 1-0 at Pepsi Center.
Since then there have been four losses in the highly pressurized games, two to the Minnesota Wild and one each to the Red Wings and Sharks. MacKinnon participated in two of those. Last season’s playoff run ended in San Jose with a 3-2 Game 7 defeat.
Overall, the team is 4-7 in Game 7s since relocating to Colorado.
The happiest 4-3 series win of all came in 2001, when the Stanley Cup final pitting the Avalanche against the New Jersey Devils went all the way. The Avalanche left Pepsi Center with their second championship.
Both the Stars and the Avalanche bowed out of the playoffs in a Game 7 last year. On Friday, one of them is headed to the Western Conference finals.