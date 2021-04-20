The day before the NHL’s targeted date for the Colorado Avalanche to return to practice after a pause, leading goal-scorer Mikko Rantanen was added to the COVID-19 protocol-related absences list.
Rantanen trails team points leader Nathan MacKinnon (53) by one. He’s appeared in all 43 games but will likely miss two weeks — 10 days away, followed by health testing, then a return to the building on the 14th day, as coach Jared Bednar described the standard procedure.
That would put Rantanen’s return at May 4. Colorado’s regular season is scheduled to end May 8, but three postponed games have not been rescheduled.
The Avalanche are scheduled to visit the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.
The number of Avalanche players on the list dipped to an encouraging two Monday, with defenseman Bowen Byram coming off leaving just goaltender Philipp Grubauer and forward Joonas Donskoi.
On Friday, after Donskoi became the third player added to the list in eight days, the season was paused through Tuesday. Three games were postponed — a two-game homestand against the Los Angeles Kings, and a game against the Blues on Tuesday.
There were just five other players on the COVID-19 protocol-related absences list throughout the league on Tuesday, and no team besides Colorado had more than two.
The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks on Monday and took a two-point lead in the West Division over the Avalanche, who have two games in hand and a league-high points percentage (.744).
Colorado (30-9-4) last played April 14, winning 4-3 at St. Louis.
The Avalanche acquired depth at the trade deadline at all positions that could fill voids while the team, which received vaccinations April 12, finishes out the regular season.
They picked up trade acquisitions along the road — veteran goaltender Devan Dubnyk drove from San Jose to Anaheim, while forward Carl Soderberg met the team in St. Louis after being dealt from Chicago. Both made their Avalanche season debuts in the following days.
Defenseman Patrik Nemeth skated with the team, Bednar said, but a nagging injury made his status day-to-day.
Nemeth and Soderberg played with Colorado in 2018-19.
“We know what they bring to the table, so it’s nice,” Rantanen said last week. “We know they’re going to be good for us.”
Should play resume as scheduled, Dubnyk and Jonas Johansson will presumably share duties in net until Grubauer is able to return. He went on the list April 14.
“It’s not ideal,” Bednar said. “We'll make do.
“I don’t love the time off. I think when you’re playing real well as a goalie or any player, you want to keep playing games and you want to stay active and stay in that groove. That's where Gruby's been for us all year.”
That also applies to Rantanen, who has nine points (five goals, four assists) in his past six games and has been among the steadiest contributors throughout the season.