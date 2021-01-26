Back in their own building, the Avalanche came at the Sharks in waves.
Brandon Saad scored twice and all four lines factored in during a 7-3 win over San Jose on Tuesday. Colorado returned to Ball Arena after going 2-2 on a road trip and enjoyed a second straight blowout in Denver.
“Maybe it’s the altitude, I don’t know. Maybe the road teams are sucking wind too much, I don’t know,” forward Mikko Rantanen proposed.
“But let’s keep that going.”
Ryan Donato put the Sharks up first before the Avalanche scored three times in 3:06 and went on to pile up five unanswered.
Sharks goaltender Martin Jones was yanked after allowing the fifth goal. Devan Dubnyk may not have righted the ship in relief, but at least he entertained. After some misfortune of his own design — chasing the puck well out of the crease, losing his stick and getting scored on — he threw his arms up and complained.
Joonas Donskoi deflected a shot from Erik Johnson, who joined the lineup for the second time this season after testing positive for COVID-19 and missing training camp, to make it 1-0. Saad then shoveled the puck past Martin Jones to get the second line on the board.
That line spoke with coach Jared Bednar before the morning skate, Saad said.
“I think we did a good job of responding,” he said. “I think just simplifying some things, (being) a little bit more direct in our game, being predictable for each other, those are a few of the things we needed to work on.”
Rantanen scored in his sixth straight game to cap the first-period outburst. It was the only goal of the seven that came on Colorado’s power play.
Valeri Nichushkin’s first of the season, however, came on a Sharks power play. Nichushkin picked up a bobbled puck at the blue line and went in alone, sending it in off his skate.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare may or may not have tipped a Sam Girard shot and Devon Toews deposited the puck into an empty net for a 6-2 lead.
Saad’s second of the evening helped Colorado hit the seven-goal mark for the second time of the young season. What began as a herky-jerky play smoothed out with the linemates passing the puck around until the situation was just right.
Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves and Cale Makar had three assists. In his fourth NHL game, Bowen Byram led the team in ice time with 21:14.
“The more ice time he gets, the better he’s going to get in this league,” coach Jared Bednar said. “So you get an opportunity like tonight with the score the way it was, I think you want to just continually use him and put him in different situations so he feels it at this level.”