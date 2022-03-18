The San Jose Sharks scored three unanswered to make it a one-goal game with about a minute and a half to play, but Valeri Nichushkin’s empty-net goal sealed a 5-3 road win for the Colorado Avalanche.
Thirty-four seconds into Friday’s second period, Cale Makar tracked down his own rebound and beat Sharks goaltender Zach Sawchenko (24 saves). Nichushkin struck again for the Avalanche on a delayed penalty.
The Avalanche were firmly in control at that point.
“I think our tempo was high in the first two and it was still high in the third. We just had a few defensive breakdowns that obviously cost us,” Makar said. “Those will be things that we'll be tightening up in these next 20 (games).
“But overall, I think I liked the compete tonight of our team. It's just that we definitely can't give those up at the end there.”
Each outing in Colorado’s two-game California road swing included a successful offside challenge. Darcy Kuemper’s shutout against the Los Angeles Kings was preserved thanks to one on Tuesday.
Colorado starter Pavel Francouz benefitted Friday. Sharks captain Logan Couture had a step on Makar, went in alone and scored. A replay from the blue line showed Couture had a step on the puck as well.
Francouz made 25 saves on the night.
Standing between the hashmarks, Nazem Kadri redirected Mikko Rantanen’s lob in the vague direction of the net to open the scoring. It was Kadri’s first goal since Feb. 23. He was still tied for eighth in league points going into the game.
Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson’s handle on the puck was shaky as he tried to take it out of the defensive zone. Darren Helm relieved him of it and went in, roofing a shot to make it 2-0. Karlsson appeared to consider smashing his stick on the crossbar, but thought better of it.
Helm was later struck in the face with a clearing attempt. He was patched up at the bench and back on the ice in a few minutes.
Karlsson, meanwhile, went on to score the goal that made it 4-3.
“I didn’t love the finish tonight, so that’s what’s kind of sitting with me. But you have to give San Jose credit too,” coach Jared Bednar said.
“To come out on the road, busy week, trade deadline coming up and guys’ minds can wander - it’s nice to come out and get two wins in California.”