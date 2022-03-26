DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche headed out Saturday on a quick road trip with stops in Minnesota and Calgary.
Coach Jared Bednar said defenseman Bowen Byram will travel, but the plan is still for him not to play. Byram hasn't seen game action since Jan. 10 due to reported issues stemming from past concussions. The rookie shed his non-contact jersey this week and has been a full practice participant.
“If we leave him here, we don’t have anyone else skating here either,” Bednar said.
“We’ll just try to get him with the group as much as possible, get him in any type of 5-on-5 play and special teams play that we can. Game situations stuff, since it’s been a while for him."
Day-of trade deadline pickup Artturi Lehkonen came from the Montreal Canadiens, but Bednar said he can’t cross back into Canada for Tuesday’s game at the Flames without immigration papers. The coach expressed hope that could be resolved this weekend.
Lehkonen has practiced with the Avalanche but has not yet appeared in a game.
Bednar said defenseman Jack Johnson is sick and didn’t skate Saturday. He was still expected to travel to Minnesota.
Meanwhile blueliner Samuel Girard’s injury timeline of four weeks still sounds right.
“I think he’s getting set to hit the ice here in the next few days, at least by himself,” Bednar said.