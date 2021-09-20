The Colorado Avalanche finished out the 2021 Arizona Rookie Faceoff Tournament on Monday with a wild 7-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks in which both teams scored at least four unanswered goals.

Nick Henry tied the game early in the third period after Colorado fell behind 4-2. With 2:23 left in the game, Andreas Wingerli stuffed in his own rebound for the game-winner, his second goal of the day. The Avalanche then scored two empty-net goals.

It was a high-scoring long weekend in which many players hadn’t played in a game in quite a while, several were adjusting to new elements and everyone was trying to stand out.

“It's a lot of new things. Smaller ice. Totally different hockey from Sweden,” said Wingerli, 24, who has spent most of the past six seasons in the Swedish Hockey League.

“I felt I was starting to get into it during the first game. During my second game today, it felt way better.”

The Avalanche finished 2-1 in Arizona. Their other win was a slugfest as well, a 5-4 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. In Colorado’s three games in Scottsdale, there were more short-handed goals than the big team will likely see in an entire season.

The Avalanche announced full training camp will start later this week. Medical and physical testing is Wednesday and practices begin Thursday at Family Sports Center in Englewood.

