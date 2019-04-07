This one feels different.
The Colorado Avalanche are headed to the postseason for a second straight season, once again the bottom seed taking on the west’s best — the Calgary Flames.
But this year’s group isn’t just happy to be included.
“Our mindset’s not just going to be, ‘Yeah, we got in, great, let’s go have some fun in the playoffs,’” coach Jared Bednar said after the Avs clinched on Thursday. “We’re going into it with a purpose.
“I think that’s the feeling our group will have, because if we keep playing the way we’re playing right now, we can be a dangerous hockey team.”
Game 1 is Thursday in Calgary. The series shifts back to Denver for Game 3 on April 15.
The Dallas Stars blanked the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Saturday night, meaning the Avs couldn’t catch them in the top wild-card spot and had nothing strategic to play for. They turned their focus on getting Nathan MacKinnon his 100th point of the season. He finished with 99 (41 goals, 58 assists) and Colorado lost 5-2.
The end of what MacKinnon called an “emotional” regular season.
The Avalanche started strong, but the winter blues hit them hard. They won three of 21 games from Dec. 21 to Feb. 12, egged on by baffling struggles in overtime, and slid down the standings.
Bednar suspects the pressure got to the Avalanche at times, and the coach said he was frustrated with himself because it took so long to get the team back on track.
But they rallied just in time.
“If you’d asked me a month ago, it wasn’t looking too great, but guys dug in,” captain Gabriel Landeskog said on Thursday.
“To really experience those downs and to find a way to dig ourselves out of that big hole we were in, that does make it that much sweeter.”
The Flames (50-25-7) have been among the NHL’s best all season under first-year head coach Bill Peters. They swept the season series against the Avalanche, though the Avs led by two goals or more in two of the three games.
One of the Avs’ biggest scoring threats, Mikko Rantanen, hasn’t played since March 21. Bednar is hopeful he’ll return for the playoffs.
Landeskog returned a week early from injury with five games left in the regular season, went right out and played 22:15. There’s no easing into it with these stakes.
“This time of year, whether you’ve been out with an injury or whatever, there’s no time to sit back and ask yourself how you’re feeling, or if you’re rusty,” Landeskog said. “You just go out there and play.”
But even while both forwards were out, the Avalanche survived. Saturday’s regulation loss was the team’s first in 11 tries.
With a full compliment, this one could be different. The 2012 Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings, a No. 8 seed, paved the way.
“I’m not going to say I like our chances, but I do like going into the playoffs the way we’re playing,” Landeskog said.