The Colorado Avalanche have one last item to check off the list before the traditional Stanley Cup playoffs format takes over.
The Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights, both 2-0, close out the round-robin portion of the postseason Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner earns the top seed and home-ice advantage, which means more control over player matchups.
“I know we’re in the bubble, but it’s still important to get it,” forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said. “It’s going to be important down the stretch.”
The winner faces the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round of the playoffs and the loser draws the Arizona Coyotes. Both sent their higher-seeded opponents packing in four games on Friday.
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar pointed to another benefit to beating Vegas: Finishing what they started. The team set the goal of gaining home-ice advantage at the start of the season after it was eliminated by the San Jose Sharks on the road in a Game 7.
“That goal kind of helped drive our consistency throughout the year,” Bednar said.
Would last change have helped them in the 2019 postseason? No need to wonder this time around if they beat the Golden Knights. The Avalanche will have given themselves every tool at their disposal.
Colorado and Vegas cleared a path through the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars, who swept the Avalanche in four regular-season games.
The Avalanche laid 13 goals on the Golden Knights in two games during the regular season, both wins.
“Their play has been getting better and better and they certainly looked good the last couple of games in the round robin,” Bednar said of Las Vegas.
Colorado will play a third straight afternoon game.