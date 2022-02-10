DENVER - A few of the replacement parts were cheaper going into the 2021-22 season, but the Colorado Avalanche are still humming along.
Before Thursday’s 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic praised the team, saying it found chemistry after a slow start.
“What I like about this team is we’re finding different ways to win hockey games,” Sakic said. “For the most part, we’ve been consistent. Guys are believing in each other.
“They stick up for one another. They don’t back down. We've played some physical games. We've come right back and been just as physical as anybody else.”
He noted several January comebacks but on the flip side, said he'd like the team to get better at playing smarter with leads.
Ahead of the trade deadline March 21, there’s no current glaring need for a team that went 15-0-1 in January and leads the league in points percentage. There are always a few veterans on the move and looking for a Stanley Cup contender.
Sakic acknowledged that by the time the trade deadline arrives, the team’s situation might be different.
“If we can improve the team, with the (salary) cap situation, we’re probably looking at a hockey trade. But we’ll also look to add if we can,” Sakic said.
“If there’s a trade that helps our team get to the next level, that improves us, we’re going to look at that.”
FINAL: Avalanche 3 (Landeskog, Toews, Nichushkin), Lightning 2. A pair of 4-on-4 goals lift Colorado coming out of the All-Star break. Ran out of phone memory as soon as the clock hit zero. pic.twitter.com/eUn6jTCLYp— Kate Shefte (@KateShefte) February 11, 2022
Sakic largely deferred contract talk. He said rookie defenseman Bowen Byram, who has been on personal leave since Jan. 11 while dealing with reported lingering concussion symptoms, is able to dictate his own return.
“We're giving him his space. He needs some time,” Sakic said. “He's a great young hockey player who’s going to have a long career.
“It'll be on his timetable. Whenever he feels he’s ready, he'll let us know.”