DENVER - Alex Newhook and Andre Burakovsky each ended a goal-scoring drought of more than 10 games and the Colorado Avalanche pulled ahead for good in the third period Thursday night, sending the San Jose Sharks home with a 4-2 loss.
The game was tied at 1 after two periods. Newhook said the Avalanche were doing the right things without much to show for it.
“I think our speed is very tiring for other teams, if we keep that up and keep the pressure on,” Newhook said. “And I think we did that there in the third. Finding a couple of goals was huge.”
Fourth-line center Darren Helm took a pass from Valeri Nichushkin and made it 2-1 Avalanche. It was part of a strong outing from Nichushkin, who’s been filling in for Gabriel Landeskog on the top line as the captain recovers from surgery.
“That’s three game-breaking plays,” coach Jared Bednar said, listing Helm’s goal as the third. “It looked like (Nichushkin) tried to take the game over by himself in the third period, and I thought he did.”
That lead lasted about three and a half minutes as Sharks defenseman Brent Burns tied the game on a bouncing shot. Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (25 saves) said he’d like that one back.
“I found (the puck) when it was on the way to me, so I wasn’t able to go on the ice as quickly as I needed (to),” Francouz said.
Colorado's Nazem Kadri appeared to have his face shoved into a Sharks player’s shoulder with a cross check. He was treated by a trainer. He left the bench but returned within the period to set up Mikko Rantanen’s power-play goal that made it 3-2.
Burakovsky’s goal gave the Avalanche breathing room for the first time with 4:44 left in regulation. He was looking at a gaping net with the puck on his stick and didn’t hesitate.
On the game's first scoring play, rookie Newhook spun and fired. His 12th of the season had to survive a challenge and review for goaltender interference, but all the Sharks got out of it was a delay-of-game penalty to kill.
“I’ve been feeling good lately. I think the goals will come,” Newhook said. “I’ve been trying to do my best to help the team in any way I can. I’ve just been trying to get to the net, trying to put pucks there.”
Note: It was announced Thursday that rookie defenseman Bowen Byram will be loaned to the Colorado Eagles (AHL) for a conditioning stint. Byram last appeared in a game Jan. 10. He’s been on personal leave ever since, reportedly dealing with concerns stemming from past concussions. “He can only go down (for) three games in six days. That’s what it is after the deadline,” Bednar said. “We’ll make a read on it after he plays a couple here this weekend, that’s the plan. Then we’ll decide if he’s going to come back and join us or stick around for one more.”