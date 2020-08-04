The Dallas Stars swept the Colorado Avalanche in the regular season. Three of the four games were close and two went past regulation, but those struggles didn’t go unnoticed.
“I think everyone in our room is aware of the troubles we might have had with them in the past,” defenseman Ian Cole said. “Everyone is very determined to try to end that tomorrow.
“You want to talk about the law of averages — I guess we’re due, right?”
The teams meet again in a round-robin game Wednesday afternoon in Edmonton.
It will be difficult to top Sunday night’s theatrics. Nazem Kadri scored with 0.1 seconds left in regulation to beat the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues 2-1.
A quick walk across the street the next night allowed some of the Avs to scout their next opponent in person. Dallas surrendered a 3-1 lead in the third period and lost to the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 on Monday. William Carrier won it in style with a no-look, between-the-legs shot into a mostly empty net that survived a review.
After the game, Dallas coach Rick Bowness blamed soft plays, particularly at the blue lines, for the collapse.
“Our defense gap last night in that third period — that’s not our team at all,” he said Tuesday after discussing some tinkering with his lines.
While the Stars attempt to adjust in time to finish out the round robin well, and in the process secure better seeding for the rest of the playoffs, the Avalanche know how tough this group can be.
“It’s been four months,” Colorado forward Tyson Jost said of the break since the shutdown. “It’s practically a new season and we’re ready to bring our A-game tomorrow."