Colorado’s Bowen Byram plays Oct. 28 against the Blues in St. Louis.

As one Colorado Avalanche player exited COVID-19 protocol, another entered.

Nazem Kadri joined practice at Ball Arena on Tuesday, the day he was expected to return, according to the team. It was announced during practice that fellow forward Darren Helm had entered protocol, joining Logan O’Connor, Mikko Rantanen and Pavel Francouz.

Defenseman Bowen Byram (head) practiced Monday in a red non-contact jersey after missing several weeks, but was in full-contact blue on Tuesday.

“That's where he's getting to with his recovery here,” coach Jared Bednar said, adding Byram was skating on his own before the Avalanche paused.

“If everything keeps going the way it is going lately then he could be a possibility for us for (Jan. 2) against Anaheim.”

Blueliner Ryan Murray (lower-body) shed his own non-contact jersey for 4-on-4 work Tuesday. Bednar said Murray was making progress in his return from injury, but doubtful for Colorado’s next game against the Ducks.

Defenseman Jacob MacDonald hasn’t played since he absorbed a heavy hit and was stretchered off the ice during a game against the Florida Panthers on Dec. 12.

"He’s making progress and feeling better. He's basically spending his time in the training room and then also in the gym,” Bednar said.

“He’s still not feeling 100%. He hasn’t gotten to the point yet where we can progress him to getting on the ice.”

