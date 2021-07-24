In likely their biggest deal of the summer but arguably the least in doubt, the Colorado Avalanche announced they had locked down star defenseman Cale Makar, 22, for six years.
The deal runs through the 2026-27 season. Bartlett Hockey — thanked by Makar after the deal was announced — tweeted that he’s due to make by year: $8 million, $9 million, $11 million, $10.6 million, $8.7 million and $6.7 million.
The $9 million annual cap hit would make him the team’s second-highest paid player behind Mikko Rantanen ($9.25 million) per CapFriendly, with the caveat that the contract details hadn’t been confirmed.
“I couldn’t be more excited knowing I’ll be calling Denver home for at least the next six years,” Makar said in a team release and on social media. “I will do everything in my power to bring a Stanley Cup to the best fans in the NHL. My Avalanche teammates are an amazing group of guys, and I can’t thank them enough as they played such a huge part in enabling me to perform at my best.”
Hober Baker winner Makar was signed out of the University of Massachusetts during the 2019 postseason. He won the Calder Trophy as the league’s Rookie of the Year in 2019-20 and was a Norris Trophy finalist for the NHL’s top defenseman in 2020-21.
The Calgary, Alberta, native was the first defenseman in franchise history to record 40-point seasons in each of his first two seasons and the only defenseman in the NHL to average a point per game last season. He had 44 points (eight goals, 36 assists), missing time due to injury.
“In just over two seasons, Cale has already established himself as one of the premier defensemen in the National Hockey League,” Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said in a team release. “His ability to play in all situations and at both ends of the ice makes him truly unique and we are excited to have him anchor our blue line for years to come.”