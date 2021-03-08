DENVER - The final horn Monday was accompanied by a crack — Mikko Rantanen snapping his stick over his knee in apparent frustration.
The Arizona Coyotes’ Johan Larsson’s early third-period goal stood up as the winner in a 3-2 decision at Ball Arena. A furious final 2:14 that included a Colorado Avalanche power play didn’t produce a goal or an abundance of shots. The final push was derailed when Rantanen’s attempted pass went sliding down the ice to the empty Colorado cage.
“I’m not disappointed in the effort. I’m disappointed in the result,” coach Jared Bednar said. “We’re not looking for moral victories. We’re a good hockey team and we've got to find a way to win.”
The word rally has lost its potency this week. The Avalanche haven’t been able to get the offense going until they’re already down 2-0. For the third time in four days, they erased that deficit by the start of the third period.
In spite of the goal disparity, neither Bednar nor captain Gabriel Landeskog took issue with the first period. Bednar said the pace was good, though the Avalanche “weren’t as dangerous” as he would have liked.
“I thought we had a decent start. We had some good jump,” Landeskog said.
“We’ve still got another gear, no doubt.”
The 2-0 comeback trail has intersected with the absence of Nathan MacKinnon (upper-body injury) and the heating up of Valeri Nichushkin, who is on the top line. Nichushkin closed the gap to 2-1 midway through the second period, taking a chip from Nazem Kadri and putting it into the top corner of the net. It was his third goal in three games.
Nichushkin’s days there may be limited, as MacKinnon skated in a no-contact jersey Monday morning and a return this week has been suggested.
Andre Burakovsky evened the score at 2 on the power play, whipping a shot in from the faceoff dot.
While the game was tied, Arizona starting goaltender Darcy Kuemper gingerly skated off after talking to a trainer. Antti Raanta took his place and made 16 saves.
“Right now we’re making every goalie that we play look like an All-Star,” Bednar said. “We can’t continue with that."
Soon after the switch, the Avalanche twice couldn’t maintain possession along the boards. Larsson was the last to touch a long shot from the point that changed directions on Philipp Grubauer (11 saves).
The first goal deflected off a stick, Bednar said. The pair of lucky goals brought the Coyotes within a point of the Avalanche for fourth in the NHL’s West Division.
“We were the better team tonight,” Landeskog said. “We had scoring chances, we weren’t able to put it in.”