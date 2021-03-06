Through two periods, Saturday night’s game between the Avalanche and Ducks could have been mistaken for a replay of the night before.
A pair of two-goal leads came and went and the teams went to overtime for the second straight night. Mikko Rantanen had previously finished off a Colorado comeback and given the team its first lead of the game, but took the penalty in overtime that led to a 5-4 Ducks win.
Anaheim won its first in 10 games. Hunter Miska made 22 saves but missed out on his second career victory.
“Obviously we sort of shot ourselves in the foot there after going up 4-2, which is disappointing,” forward Logan O’Connor said.
Once again, less than five minutes into the second period, the Ducks jumped ahead 2-0. Once again, by the end of the period, the Avalanche had erased it. This time O’Connor and Rantanen did the honors.
Friday featured a scoreless third, but on Saturday, Colorado kept going. Rantanen picked up his own blocked shot and sent it in 24 seconds before Brandon Saad crashed the net and shoved the puck past Ryan Miller (29 saves).
Troy Terry’s second of the night got Anaheim within one with just under seven minutes left in regulation. O’Connor and Terry played together for the Denver Pioneers from 2015-18.
“Once we jump on the ice, that sort of gets pushed to the side there,” O’Connor said.
Miller made a wild, consequential save on a Tyson Jost and Jayson Megna 2-on-1. Miller stopped Jost’s shot before throwing his leg up to deny Megna’s bid.
On the other end Miska, Colorado’s backup goaltender as Pavel Francouz remains sidelined long term, faltered late as he did in his first win Feb. 26 at Arizona. The team was able to cling to a one-goal lead that time.
The Avalanche’s NHL-best penalty kill went out for the first time late in the third period. Kevin Shattenkirk’s first goal of the season came with 2:50 left in regulation to tie the game.
The kill went out again when Rantanen headed to the box.
“Put my stick in his shin pads. I think I didn’t slash him so hard he would fall, but he made a great play and fell down,” Rantanen said. “The referees don’t know that. Cost us big time, so obviously you can’t really do that.”
One minute, 59 seconds into overtime, Ryan Getzlaf redirected a feed from Rickard Rakell (one goal, two assists) past Miska.
J.T. Compher joined the list of missing Colorado players. Nathan MacKinnon again did not suit up after becoming a late scratch Friday following a hit to the head in Colorado’s last series. Neither did defensemen Bo Byram, Cale Makar and Erik Johnson, plus forward Matt Calvert.
Bednar said Makar wouldn’t be on the practice ice Sunday, but Byram and MacKinnon would. Participation from Calvert and Compher was uncertain.
With another option at center taken away, Gabriel Landeskog took turns there with Rantanen and won 60 percent of his faceoffs.