DENVER - The Avalanche spotted the Jets a 3-0 lead Friday. Generous, but not enough.
Gabriel Landeskog had his second hat trick against Winnipeg this season and Andre Burakovsky’s goal to end a 17-game drought was the go-ahead tally in Colorado’s 6-3 victory at Ball Arena.
“It feels good to finally get one in the back of the net,” Burakovsky said. “I think I proved a lot of things and played really good games without scoring goals lately. I’ve been working really hard on puck management and playing defense.
“Tonight it just went the right way for me. It was good to see one go in.”
Winnipeg took the three-goal lead into the first period break. Colorado had erased it before the next trip to the locker room.
Landeskog, playing on the second line with Nazem Kadri (2 assists) and Valeri Nichushkin (2 assists), both kicked off the comeback and tied the game. Two seconds after an Avalanche power play ended, Landeskog turned around and stuffed the puck past Connor Hellebuyck’s (36 saves) leg.
Nathan MacKinnon returned after missing one game with a lower-body injury. He accepted the puck at the Avalanche blue line, sped up and sent a shot in off the far post to get Colorado within a goal.
MacKinnon centered Mikko Rantanen and Burakovsky. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar suggested it was his best game of the season.
“Dangerous from start to finish,” Bednar said. “And Burky really helped those guys.
“We're gonna try things (with the lineup) the second part of the year here. You never know what you’re going to run into in the playoffs and I don’t want to be adjusting for the first time when we get to playoffs and it’s that important.”
Colorado defenseman Erik Johnson turned around a clearing attempt, Nichushkin got a quick point shot off and Landeskog tipped it just under the crossbar to make it 3-3. Fifty-six seconds into the third period, Devon Toews kept his back to the net and Burakovsky in his sights in transition. Toews set up the Swedish forward for his first goal since Jan. 14.
MacKinnon scored again on a tip and Landeskog finished his hat trick with 6:49 to play. His other hat trick came Jan. 6 in a 7-1 home victory over the Jets.
Gabriel Landeskog has his second hat trick of the season. It’s 6-3 Avalanche. pic.twitter.com/3l9I2xARFL— Kate Shefte (@KateShefte) February 26, 2022
The Avalanche captain has five goals in two games and eclipsed his point total from the previous season in 10 fewer games.
“I think you learn pretty early on that sometimes in this league, they come in bunches,” Landeskog said.
“It’s just one of those timeframes where things are bouncing my way. Playing with a lot of good players. Obviously tonight was a new line combination and I thought we played good.
“I think Burky fit right in with those two guys. Looks like he just stole my job.”
Pavel Francouz made 25 saves for Colorado. The Avalanche visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.