DENVER — A 7-1, Game 1 barn burner that saw multiple high hits, blood on the ice and a nine-minute power play riled up just about everyone in Ball Arena. Except, of course, the Colorado Avalanche coach.
“Not unexpected, for me,” Jared Bednar said of Sunday’s late stages.
The Avalanche dropped as many goals on the Vegas Golden Knights as the St. Louis Blues managed against them in the entire first round. Colorado took a 1-0 series lead.
Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each scored twice. The highlight came at 5-1 when MacKinnon accelerated, took the puck from Joonas Donskoi just past center ice, tore by the Vegas defensemen and put the puck over Robin Lehner’s glove.
“Nate has a speed burst in his pocket and he used it on that goal,” Landeskog said. “Beautiful goal by Nate.”
The rough stuff happened as anticipated as Vegas fell further behind. Mattias Janmark crumpled to the ice after he was hit in succession by Patrik Nemeth and Ryan Graves. Graves’ hit was high and late, which was the penalized part as he earned a minor for interference.
Graves was singled out the rest of the evening. Midway through the third period, the Avalanche’s second line squared off after encroachment on Philipp Grubauer (24 saves). Graves was pulled to the ice, helmet off, by Ryan Reaves. Graves was on his back and seemingly couldn't get up. He wound up bloodied, and the resulting penalties gave the Avalanche a man advantage for most of the remainder of the game.
Earlier, Colorado did not get the initially called double minor when Max Pacioretty glanced back, appeared to see Samuel Girard approaching the boards and caught him high.
Bednar said the game was full of big, clean hits, but the one he took issue with was Reaves on Graves.
“Beyond that, I didn’t see anything that was too crazy for playoff time,” he said.
Graves and Girard later returned to the bench. During the comically long power play, Cale Makar scored after assisting on the Avalanche’s first three goals of the night.
“We know teams’ game plan against us is going to be (to) play physical,” Makar said. “At the end of the day we just have to match that or even put it back on them as well.”
“All the scrums and stuff, it is what it is. You know that they were trying to send a message for Game 2.”
Lehner (30 saves) earned the surprise start in the Vegas net after Marc-Andre Fleury started the first seven regular-season games against the Avalanche and all seven first-round games against the Minnesota Wild. Lehner — and his teammates — looked outmatched.
The Avalanche had a full week to prepare for Vegas after sweeping the Blues.
“I think everyone took it serious, it wasn’t a vacation,” MacKinnon said of the break. “Everyone was ready to go and we had a great start.”
Brandon Saad made it 3-0 just 1:04 into the second period, putting back a rebound. MacKinnon added his first of the night three minutes later on a feed from Graves.
Mikko Rantanen opened the scoring. William Karlsson scored Vegas’ goal when the game was already out of hand on the scoreboard.
Then it unraveled on the ice.
“Reaves, he’s on a mission to hurt somebody there in the third and that’s what he goes out and does,” Landeskog said. “I’m sure the league will take a look at it. It was intent to injure.”