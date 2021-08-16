The Colorado Avalanche’s last restricted free agent, defenseman Dennis Gilbert, inked a one-year contract. The team announced the signing Monday.
Gilbert, 24, was acquired in the Oct. 10, 2020, deal that sent Nikita Zadorov to the Chicago Blackhawks and brought Brandon Saad to Colorado. Saad recently signed elsewhere in free agency.
Sportsnet reported that the two sides avoided an arbitration hearing with a two-way deal that will pay Gilbert $750,000 in the NHL and $160,000 in the American Hockey League. Gilbert appeared in three games with Colorado last season and 17 with the Colorado Eagles (one goal, seven assists).