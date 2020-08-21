The Colorado Avalanche know their second-round opponent and they’ve been given the green light, even as the first round potentially wraps up.
The NHL announced Friday that the Avalanche and Dallas Stars will kick off the round with Game 1 on Saturday at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on NBC.
There were two first-round series still underway at the time of the announcement. Philadelphia-Montreal and St. Louis-Vancouver could wrap up Friday. If the Canadiens or Blues tie their respective series, Game 7 would be Sunday.
The Stars advanced Thursday night in a wild 7-3 victory over the Calgary Flames in which Calgary led 3-0.
Colorado eliminated the Arizona Coyotes in five games.
The Avalanche defeated the Stars 4-0 in the round robin on Aug. 5.