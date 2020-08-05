There was some extra force behind it when Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin pulled himself up, revealing a puck resting under his back, and swatted it away.
The Colorado Avalanche had made it clear the night belonged to them.
Well ahead at that point, the Avalanche didn’t let up, continuing to circle Khudobin in a smothering 4-0 win on Wednesday night.
While Colorado waited until the last second - literally - to dispatch the St Louis Blues on Sunday, they turned in a thoroughly sound beating of the Stars to improve to 2-0 in the round robin.
Pavel Francouz earned the 27-save shutout in his NHL postseason debut. He and Philipp Grubauer have each made the most of their turns in net.
Francouz said he was unnerved by his lack of nerves before the game.
“I felt better and better with every save I made,” he said.
“I enjoyed the full 60 minutes today.”
The Avalanche are in the hunt for the top overall seed in the Western Conference and home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs. They play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday to close out the round robin.
“We liked our game against the Blues,” coach Jared Bednar said. “We looked at a few things that we wanted to improve upon and I felt like we did that tonight.”
Cale Makar opened the scoring with a rip from point on the power play. Joonas Donskoi made it 2-0 later in the first period when he swung around a rebound and chipped it in at the back door. It entered the net one second after a power play expired.
Francouz steadied Colorado in the second period. Vladislav Namestnikov then tapped a Nathan MacKinnon rebound in under Khudobin’s outstretched arm. Namestnikov had moved up to the top line with MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.
Namestnikov replaced Andre Burakovsky, who rolled with the demotion to the third line to the tune of a goal and an assist.
Bednar said he wasn’t seeing what he wanted out of Burakovsky. The coach said the swap worked and “we’ll be open and flexible and just kind of keep an eye on it as we go.”
“I thought (Namestnikov) was exceptional. And credit to Burkey, he stepped up to the plate tonight.”
One minute, 31 seconds into the third period, the Avalanche put it away when Burakovsky beat a screened Khudobin. His shot went in off the crossbar at the end of a power play, giving Colorado two official power-play tallies and one that might as well be.
The Stars swept the Avalanche in the regular season.