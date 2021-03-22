That’s seven straight for the white-hot Colorado Avalanche.
Andre Burakovsky jumped on a blocked shot and tried again during the second period. Nazem Kadri tipped the puck in to open up a three-goal lead and put away an eventual 5-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.
In their most recent game, the Avalanche finished the longest continuous home stand in franchise history 7-1-1 with a 6-0 shutout of the Minnesota Wild. The start Monday was slower than what they’ve been putting together of late, but Colorado soon revved up.
Matt Calvert sent a no-look centering pass to Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who scored his third of the season but first with a goalie in net. His previous two were empty netters at the end of blowouts.
One minute, six seconds later, Mikko Rantanen scored his fifth goal in four games. Rantanen took it over the blue line with his linemates and put a shot into the top corner, glove side.
Philipp Grubauer’s bid for a second straight shutout ended with 3:41 remaining in regulation. Oliver Ekman-Larsson pulled the Coyotes within striking distance, but Joonas Donskoi’s empty netter restored the three-goal lead. Donskoi then added another in the late stages.
Jonas Johansson, acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, backed up Grubauer and could make his first start in net for Colorado on Tuesday.